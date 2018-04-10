Instagram Hacks: 6 Ways To Do Coachella Better Than Kendall & Kylie

Looking to upgrade your Instagram game ahead of Coachella? Duh, of course you are — and we have some epic hacks you need to try ASAP.



Whether you’re on Instagram as much as Kylie Jenner or you’re still kind of a newbie, there are about a dozen fun hacks you probably don’t even know exist. The good news is that HollywoodLife has been working with Instagram to provide you with these tips, especially as Coachella approaches! Coachella is just one of the many music festivals that will be going down over the spring, summer and fall of 2018, so we want to make sure you have all the inside scoop on how to make your ‘gram the most enviable of all your squad.

1.) Use your Instagram stories! You can share as many pics, videos, and boomerangs as you like on your story to keep your squad in the loop and feeling major FOMO as they watch from home. Instagram has a handful of different tools to enhance your personal content and take it to the next level, too. For example: super zoom, face filters, gifs, stickers and polls are all available at the tap of your finger tip. Use them! That’s what they are there for!

2.) Try out Instagram’s new focus feature on stories. On April 10, Instagram updated their story feature by adding a new camera format that allows you to take higher quality pictures, videos, boomerangs and more. Think of it as “portrait mode” for your Insta story!

3.) Go LIVE when you can. Did you leave some of the squad at home? Have a sibling dying to see that Beyonce performance live? That’s what your Instagram LIVE feature is for! Live video will bring your friends and followers into the moment with you. Additionally, you can now go LIVE with a friend by inviting another Instagram user to join your stream. Crazy, right? (Pro-tip: keep your camera vertical for this one! Instagram wasn’t made for horizontal.)

4.) Use Instagram Direct to stay in touch. Direct allows you to message with one or multiple users at once right in the Instagram app. This is a great way to keep in contact with your friends while you’re running around Coachella without them. Or maybe half you crew wanted to see one act, but you guys wanted to do something else? That’s cool, just use direct to send each other messages, pics and videos so you know everyone’s accounted for at all times. You can also control the security of the content you’re sharing, which is super important. Safety first!

To add to all of those amazing tools Instagram has for you, we also want to make sure you’re following the best content possible throughout Coachella. Below you’ll find the best hashtags and accounts to follow!

1.) Here’s who to follow during Coachella. For starters, follow @coachella and @desertsun. They will be posting real-time content all throughout the festival that you won’t want to miss. You will also want to follow the top artists and celebs who will at Coachella, which are: @beyonce, @sza, @iamcardib, @migos, @kygo, @miguel, @postmalone, @theweeknd, @st_vincet, @eminem, @feliciathegoat, and @bornsmusic.

2.) These are the tags you should be following/watching. The most-used and relevant tags for Coachella that you should be following are: #Coachella, #Coachella2018, #FestivalFashion, #FestivalBeauty, and #FerrisWheel.

Pro-tip: The official @instagram is also going to be LIVE on the scene at Coachella. Follow along for non-stop story inspo and exclusive content that no one else will be sharing!