Cardi B Gets Adorable Baby Gifts From Jimmy Fallon & They May Confirm She’s Having A Girl

So cute! Jimmy Fallon sent Cardi B the sweetest congratulatory gift basket following her pregnancy announcement! See everything he put inside!

First comes baby, then comes the gifts! Following her shocking pregnancy confirmation on Saturday Night Live, Cardi B, 25, is being showered with love! Both fans and celebrities alike are sending their well wishes including 50 Cent and Rihanna. However, Jimmy Fallon has everyone beat after sending over a thoughtful basket of goods to the mother-to-be. Cardi shared the sweet gift on Instagram in a video captioned, “Thanks Fallon. I will be hosting the @JimmyFallon TONIGHT AND PERFORMING!!!! It was so fun and funny!!!…Make sure ya tune in 11:30 on NBC. So sweet, right? In the clip, Cardi pulls out a adorable teddy bear, a purple blanket, a bedazzled bottle, and a cheetah print jacket. Of course, all the gifts were to die for, but the cheetah jacket has us convinced she’s having a girl! Pretty big hint, right?

However, this wouldn’t be the first time Cardi revealed a gender clue. Her sister Hennessey Carolina posted a sweet message on Instagram gushing over Cardi’s new bundle of joy. But, in the post she wrote, “I’m going to be able to hold baby you and give her all the kisses and hugs!” Interesting, right? And making the post even more cryptic, Hennessey changed the caption to “the” instead of “her.” If that’s not a gender reveal, then we don’t know what is!

Nevertheless, we’re sure Cardi won’t reveal her baby’s sex until it’s time. After all, we’re still getting over the fact that she will actually be a mother! We can’t wait to follow her pregnancy journey, and meet her baby. We’re sure he/she will have the best personality. It’s clear her baby daddy Offset is also excited for their newest family member. He took to Instagram to thank fans for their kind words. “THAN YOU FOR ALL OF YOUR SUPPORT. WE FEEL SO BLESSED,” he captioned a photo of himself with Cardi. Congrats!