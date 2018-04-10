Billboard Hot 100 Fest: DJ Snake, Future & Rae Sremmurd Headlining — Full Lineup
DJ Snake, Future and Rae Sremmurd and a soon-to-be-announced female artist will be headlining the Billboard Hot 100 Fest this year! Check out the full lineup here.
The Billboard Hot 100 Fest is returning to Long Island’s Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 18 and 19, and with DJ Snake, Future, Rae Sremmurd, Kehlani, Sabrina Carpenter, Rich the Kid, Justine Skye, Machine Gun Kelly, French Montana and more on the lineup, you won’t want to miss it!
“We are thrilled to return to Jones Beach for a 4th year to give fans one of the best music experiences out there,” The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group’s CEO John Amato said. “We can’t wait to have the Billboard Hot 100 Festival back at the Beach,” Jason Miller, President of Live Nation in New York added. “Each year this festival gets bigger and better and Live Nation is thrilled once again be working with our partners at Billboard to bring this incredible music experience to Long Island.”
Check out the poster below. Any guesses as to who the mystery headliner is?!
2018 BILLBOARD HOT 100 MUSIC FESTIVAL LINE-UP:
DJ Snake
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness
Bad Royale
Bexey
Bhad Bhabie
Cheat Codes
Daya
Frank Walker
French Montana
Gnash
Jacquees
J.I.D.
Justine Skye
Kehlani
Kim Petras
The Knocks
Krewella
Liiv
Lil Xan
Logan Henderson
London Richards
Loote
Lovelytheband
Machine Gun Kelly
Matoma
Matt Medved
Maty Noyes
Nghtmre
Nothing, Nowhere.
Olivia O’Brien
Phantoms
Rich The Kid
Rozes
Sabrina Carpenter
Sheppard
Shoreline Mafia
Taylor Bennett
They.
Two Friends
Vérité
Yvng Svnt