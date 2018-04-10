‘Roseanne’ Recap: Becky Finds Out Some Pretty Devastating News

On the latest episode of ‘Roseanne’, Becky finds out that her plan to be a surrogate and live happily ever after isn’t going to work out the way she hoped. Grab tissues — you’re gonna need ’em.



Becky Conner (Lecy Goranson) can’t have kids. Unfortunately for the 43-year-old, she learns the truth on the April 10 episode of Roseanne. It all happens when Becky goes to visit a fertility doctor with Andrea (Sarah Chalke) so they can start the surrogate process. Now remember, Becky has told Andrea and the doctor she’s only 33 years old, so when the doctor comes in he’s surprised by her results. The doctor tells Becky her eggs are like those of a “much older woman”, and that she has less than a 5% chance of getting pregnant. The news hits Becky like a ton of bricks, but it’s unclear if she’s upset because she can’t have children — ever — or because she just lost $50,000 and a chance at starting a new life.

As if that wasn’t enough, Becky got into a fight with Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) before the appointment. Her mom refused to go with her to the appointment and didn’t even want to hear about it because she’s so upset with Becky’s decision to give her own baby away. After the appointment doesn’t go as planned, it’s Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) who tells Roseanne and Dan (John Goodman) what happened. When Becky shows up her mom confronts her, but Becky immediately puts up a wall because she thinks her mom is just going to tell her how she was making a mistake, etc. Becky storms out, Dan goes after her, and Roseanne realizes she messed up by not being there for her daughter.

Later on Darlene (Sara Gilbert) goes to see Becky at work after getting drunk text messages from her about what happened. Darlene has a couple drinks with her sister and then tells her flat-out that she needs to grow up. Becky tells Darlene that she and Mark (her late husband, who was portrayed by the late actor, Glenn Quinn, on the original series) were planning to having children. Darlene didn’t know that, so the information surprises her. Becky goes on to say that after Mark died she never met anyone else she wanted to have children with, but she always thought she had more time. Now we finally know the real reason why Becky’s so upset by this devastating news. Darlene remains honest with her big sister and tells her that she has to stop living like she’s frozen in time from when Mark died, and that by moving on she wouldn’t be betraying him.

It doesn’t take long for Roseanne to show up, and she finally confronts Becky to apologize for not being there for her at the doctor. Becky takes the opportunity to open up to her mom now, too, by revealing she really did want to have children one day. Roseanne reminds Becky that she had a child in her 40’s (Jerry, who hasn’t appeared on the revival yet) so she shouldn’t listen to the doctor. According to Roseanne, anything is possible — and pregnancy usually comes when you least expect it.

While all of this was happening we also learned that Darlene is still searching for work. Plus, Becky adopted a dog, Armani, before she found out she couldn’t have a baby because she thought she was going to be buying a house soon. When she found out she couldn’t have a baby she brought the dog back to the shelter. Roseanne had Jackie go to the shelter and try to adopt the dog, but when they turned her down the sisters joined forces to steal the dog just to make Becky happy again. So, now Jackie has a dog!