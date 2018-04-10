Ashley Graham Reveals Bare Breasts While Soaking Wet In Sexiest Bathing Suit Ever For New Shoot

Ashley Graham just outdid herself again! The ‘SI’ model just did what could be her sexiest photoshoot yet, flashing her bare breasts

Things got a little wet and wild on set during Ashley Graham‘s latest photoshoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue! The model got splashed with water on the beach while wearing a daring bikini top, and everything — we mean everything — showed. Saying she’s wearing a bathing suit is a little generous. She’s technically wearing very small bikini bottoms that connect by a string to her top, which is pulled down beneath her breasts.

She’s only covered up by a cropped white tank that naturally becomes transparent when soaked in water. You can see every glorious inch in the very NSFW video, posted by Sports Illustrated on Instagram, below. The video shows Ashley striking a fierce pose as someone with the best job in the world pours a bucket of water on her body in slo-mo. Ashley is so beautiful; we’re mesmerized!

If you’ve followed Ashley’s career, you know that the model is all about body positivity and rocking the hell out of a bikini. She recently captioned an Instagram of herself in a striped, thong swimsuit, “Show me somethin’ natural like a** with some stretchmarks…OR cellulite”. Amazing! She’s so relatable. During a 2017 interview with InStyle, Ashley said she talks about cellulite because, “It’s there. I’m not afraid to talk about it. I’m not afraid to show it. And I don’t think that other women should be ashamed of theirs as well.” Hear, hear!