Angelina Jolie Emotional Over Brad Pitt Dating Neri Oxman Rumors — She Can’t Handle It

Brad Pitt has fans buzzing about his alleged new romance with Neri Oxman, a beautiful college professor. While some are thrilled, Angelina Jolie is struggling over the fact that he may have moved on for good.

Angelina Jolie, 42, isn’t too fond of the rumors claiming Brad Pitt, 54, is dating Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor, Neri Oxman, 42. In fact, “Angelina is steaming with emotions and jealousy,” a source close to the actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t like to hear any of the dating rumors about her ex… She can‘t handle it.”

For the first time ever, or at least in a while, Angie has found herself a bit intimidated, which the insider says, does not happen often with the actress. “Angie saw pictures of Neri and felt a bit jealous. It’s Neri‘s incredible intelligence that has thrown Angie off balance,” the source admits, explaining, “An MIT professor is the last person Angie would have picked for Brad. Instead, “Angie might feel more comfortable if her ex were dating another Hollywood actress.”

Another thing that’s “unnerved” Angie is that many people are comparing her to Oxman in terms of looks. “She’s hearing that people think she looks like Neri and the whole thing is weird and uncomfortable for Angie,” the insider admits.

As Brad’s love life has taken over the news, Angie can’t help but be a witness to it all. However, “Angelina is also in a bit of denial about Brad‘s possible new relationship,” the source reveals. Why? — “She knows Neri is not Brad’s type, or at least doesn’t fit into his group of ex’s.”