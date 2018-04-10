Amal Clooney Pretty In Pink On ‘VOGUE’ Cover Before She Co-Chairs Met Ball

Amal Clooney looks stunning on the cover of VOGUE’s May issue. Inside, she talks about meeting George and the #MeToo movement. See what she said and more pics below.

Amal Clooney, 40, looks so gorgeous on the cover of the May 2018 issue of VOGUE. She is a co-chair at the upcoming Met Gala, but Amal is so much more than fashion. She has fought for others her entire life, and spoke to the magazine about the courageous women who have come forward regarding the #MeToo movement. “I think because of the brave women who have come forward to tell their stories, the future workplace will be safer for my daughter than it was for people of my generation. We’re in a situation where a predator feels less safe and a professional woman feels more safe, and that’s where we need to be.”

Her husband George Clooney is the first to brag about his wife, who has dedicated her life as a civil rights lawyer. “She’s the professional, and I’m the amateur. I get to see someone at the absolute top of their game doing their job better than anybody I’ve ever seen.” Amal said of meeting her husband, “It’s the one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it’s the thing you have the least control over. Are you going to meet this person? I was 35 when I met him. It wasn’t obvious that it was going to happen for me. And I wasn’t willing or excited about the idea of getting married or having a family in the absence of that.”

The couple had twins in June 2017, and they are beginning to talk. “We’ve had some ‘Mamas’ and ‘Dadas.’ George was very careful to ensure that ‘Mama’ was the first word.” We can’t wait to see this gorgeous couple at the Met Ball!