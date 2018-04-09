Just Brittany: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Beefing With Erica Mena On ‘L&HH’

Here’s everything you need to know about Just Brittany, the singer involved in wild ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ drama this season.



1.) Just Brittany, 28, is legally named Brittany Bullock. She’s from Houston, Texas. Brittany excelled in school and graduated as class valedictorian when she was just 16 years old. After high school, Brittany decided to focus on her music career. In 2010 she was signed to Cash Money Records for a deal after Birdman noticed her. By 2016 she had released her long-awaited debut album, Stripped.

2.) Rihanna has been accused of plagiarizing her. In 2015 when Rihanna’s “B*tch Better Have My Money” released hip hop fans noticed it sounded awfully similar to Just Brittany’s song, “Betta Have My Money”. According to Heavy, Brittany accused Rihanna of “jacking” the song on Twitter but later deleted the tweet. Later that year, Brittany addressed the controversy by saying, “I really appreciate somebody of that stature to be inspired by me because I’m inspired by her but at the end of the day I just feel like…. I just feel like, damn, put me on the remix or something!”

3.) She previously dated rapper Z-Ro. In mid-2017, Z-Ro was arrested after Just Brittany accused him of a horrific violent attack, as reported by TMZ. Brittany claims Z-Ro slapped, punched, and dragged her throughout the alleged over 90-minute long beating. She even recorded 21 minutes of the alleged beating, in which reports claim you can hear Z-Ro tell his ex-girlfriend, “You’re dead.” Truly terrifying.

4.) Brittany’s making a splash on ‘L&HH: Atlanta’. She first appeared in the April 2 episode when music producer/manager, Stevie J, invited another one of his artists, Estelita, to Brittany’s rehearsal. When Estelita and her friend, Erica Mena, arrived they were shocked to find Stevie rehearsing with Just Brittany. This caused a major controversy between the girls, forcing Stevie J to escort both Estelita and Erica to the exit.

5.) Rick Ross signed Just Brittany after working with her on ‘Signed’. In fact, the singer became the first lady of Maybach Music Group in September 2017. The news was revealed on the season finale of Signed on Vh1! It’s unclear whether or not Brittany is still with Maybach Music Group, especially since Stevie J is trying to hard to sign her on L&HH: Atlanta.