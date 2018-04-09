When Is Cardi B’s Baby Due? A Doctor Reveals When She’s Expected To Give Birth

Dying to know when Cardi B’s baby will be arriving!? So are we! That’s why we enlisted an expert! Here’s what she said!

Did you freak out as much as we did when Cardi B revealed to the world that she’s expecting her first child on SNL! Of course you did! Now, the guessing game begins on when exactly Cardi will officially become a mama! After all, she’s already sporting a sizable bump! Thankfully, we got some help in this department! Dr. Sherry A. Ross, an acclaimed OB/GYN did us the courtesy of weighing in on Cardi’s pregnancy — and anticipating a due date! “I suspect Cardi looks to be about 24 (+/- 2 weeks) weeks or 6 months pregnant with a due date of July 30th(+/- 2 weeks),” she tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Looks like we’re in for a summer baby!

After the 25-year-old rapper made the big announcement during her performance of “Be Careful,” her fella and soon-to-be daddy Offset, 26, took to Instagram to show fans his appreciation for all their love during this exciting time! “Thank you for all of your support,” he captioned a photo of him and Cardi. “We feel so blessed.” OMG! We are certain these 2 are going to make the best parents together!

Cardi B Killing The Stage & Performs “Be Careful” On SNL 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9CqyvwVwG9 — 2Cool2Blogg (@2Cool2Blogg) April 8, 2018

The following day, April 8, Cardi herself took to Instagram to thank her fans for what we can only imagine was an avalanche of thoughtful comments from her followers! “The love I’m receiving is overwhelming! I can’t thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!! Thank you a million times,” she captioned a still of herself during her big reveal on SNL. She also tagged Rihanna in the post, which has us guessing she got some kind of congratulatory message from the fellow performer! Now, if only we could find a way for July 30th to get here faster!