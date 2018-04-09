Are Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Trying For Baby #2? They Reportedly Aren’t ‘Taking Precautions’

Kylie Jenner couldn’t love motherhood more, and a new report claims she & Travis Scott are already inspired to have another baby! It reportedly could even happen ‘soon!’

Whoa there, Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25! The young new parents reportedly do not want to slow down when it comes to expanding their family — at least according to Radar Online. While Kylie only gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, the reality star is apparently already game to have another child sooner rather than later. In fact, the publication claims the couple have even started throwing caution to the wind in terms of birth control! Click here to see adorable pics of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott.

“They’re in a better place again now and having romantic evenings,” an alleged friend revealed to the media outlet, adding Kylie is super impressed by how “amazing the sex has been” with her rapper baby daddy. Apparently part of their strong new connection comes from their “common bond of being parents.” The source added that Kylie and Travis are not “taking precautions” either. “Given how fertile she is, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if she gets pregnant again pretty soon,” the insider explained.

It’s no secret Kylie loves being a mom, and apparently she’s been “gung-ho” about having a second child from the beginning. “She doesn’t seem closed to the idea; she’s loving motherhood and determined to make things work with Travis,” the source said. “She’s always said she wants a huge family, so having her second straight away would accomplish a few goals at once.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kylie and Travis went through a rough patch not only during Kylie’s pregnancy, but also soon after baby Stormi arrived. Apparently the artist was lacking in the fatherly duties department and on top of that, Kylie didn’t feel like she could trust him. All that soon changed though once the two started bonding over their newborn. Even still though, Kylie reportedly wants to get married to Travis BEFORE they officially expand their family even more.

“All of a sudden Travis is the love of her life again and she wants them to elope, or tie the knot in a low-key ceremony while the going’s good,” the Radar source said. Our own sources agree. “Kylie and Travis are closer than ever since the birth of their daughter and she made it clear to him that she will not have any more kids with him unless he proposes,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY last month. “She feels everything will come together when the time is right, and that means more babies too.” But above all, she would love for all of her kids to share the same father. “Kylie would love to have a big family with continuity, meaning only one baby daddy,” our insider added.