‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Final Round Of Knockouts Begins

The Knockouts part 3 — aka the final round — begin on ‘The Voice’! Follow along with our live blog for timely updates as we get one step closer to seeing who will win season 14!

TEAM ALICIA: Britton Buchanan Vs. Dallas Caroline — Britton kicked off the final round of Knockouts on the keyboard, singing, Billy Joel‘s “New York State of Mind”. Dallas, a country singer, performed “Bless The Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts. WINNER: Britton Buchanan

TEAM KELLY: D.R. King Vs. Tish Haynes Keys — D.R., a wedding singer, started off Kelly’s final Knockouts with a vibrant performance of “I Know I’m Losing You” by The Temptations. Tish performed Lady Marmalade to showcase her powerful range, which she did!

WINNER: D.R. King

STEAL: Adam/Tish;

SAVE: Kelly/Tish — Tish chose to stay with Kelly

Check out the standings

Team Adam: Rayshun LaMarr, Drew Cole, Reid Umstatto, Gary Edwards, Jackie Verna, Jordyn Simone, Mia Boostrom

Team Blake: Kyla Jade, Pryor Baird, Austin Giorgio, WILKES, Spensha Baker, Dylan Hartigan

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli, D.R. King, Molly Stevens, Jorge Eduardo, Alexa Cappelli, Tish Haynes Keys, Kaleb Lee

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Kelsea Johnson, Christiana Danielle, Johnny Bliss, Terrence Cunningham, Sharane Calister, Jackie Foster