‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn & Briana Go Head-To-Head Over Javi In Explosive New Season Trailer

Yikes! Briana DeJesus calls Kailyn Lowry ‘salty’ during an argument over Javi Marroquin. Watch the intense new trailer for ‘Teen Mom 2’ here!

The trailer for season 8 of Teen Mom 2 is here, and boy is it going to be an eventful summer! When news broke that Briana DeJesus, 23, was dating Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy Javi Marroquin, 25, we knew we were in for one hell of a rollercoaster. And after watching the teaser, it’s clear their relationship and Kailyn’s reaction will be featured on the upcoming season. But, for those fans dying for a taste, we’ve got you covered! In the clip, Kailyn and Briana get into an explosive argument after Briana accuses Kailyn of being “salty that Javi is moving on.” Of course, Kail denies Briana’s claim by saying,” I don’t give a sh*t if he moves on.” Woah!

However, if you’re a fan of the show, you know Javi’s relationship with Briana has caused major strife between him and Kailyn. To such an extent that Javi even apologized to Kailyn following his breakup from Briana earlier this year. “At the end of the day a good relationship with my son’s mother will make Lincoln the happiest. I lost sight of that. This trip made me realize that and I’ve apologize to Kail for my actions,” Javi tweeted on Feb. 2. Initially, Briana appeared to be pretty broken up over their split, but soon realized it was for the best. “I have no bad things to say about him. He wanted a wife and home right now, and I didn’t see a reason to rush. I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand,” Briana told Blasting News.

Nevertheless, we can’t wait to tune into season 8 to see what led to Kailyn and Briana’s fight. Plus, they aren’t the only ones dealing with drama. Their co-stars Chelsea Houska, Leah Calvert, and Jenelle Evans also have A LOT going on. Teen Mom 2 season 8 officially airs May 7th on MTV. Take a look at the trailer above!