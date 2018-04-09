‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Recap: Stevie J Reveals He Might Be Going To Prison

Oh, no. Stevie J just dropped a bomb on his ex, Mimi, and the rest of the ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ crew — he could be going to jail very soon.



Stevie J, 46, really surprised his friends on the April 9 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. The music producer invited a large group of friends, including his daughter, Savannah, and his ex, Mimi Faust, to meet for drinks one night telling them only that he had an announcement to make. The announcement? That the following day he would be flying to New York City to deal with his ongoing child support cast — and that he might not be coming back because he’s facing up to four months in prison. This came as a huge shock to everyone, especially Mimi is not only his ex but also the mother to his daughter, Eva.

As if that wasn’t enough for Mimi to deal with, Stevie also pulled her aside and asked for her to take over managing his artists while he’s gone. Mimi agrees to help and act as a liason, but that she can’t just hop on and become the manager to women like Just Brittany, Erica Mena and Estelita. Before Mimi can even compose her thoughts on the situation, Just Brittany shows up with her manager friend, Keely. Stevie J sees an opportunity and immediately asks Keely to help Mimi plan a “showcase” concert while he’s gone for all of his artists to perform at. The problem? Just Brittany, who has been working with Stevie but isn’t signed to him as an artist, wants to headline. Um, no.

Later in the episode, Mimi calls a meeting with Erica and Estelita to explain to them what is going on. She also shares that she’s going to be working with Keely and Just Brittany on this showcase performance, and that she really needs everyone to work together so it can go smoothly. Unfortunately for Mimi, both Erica and Estelita are not interested in being associated with Just Brittany — who then shows up with Keely. Despite Mimi’s best efforts, things escalate between the three artists very, very quickly and before you know it Erica is being escorted out of the restaurant by security. Not cool.

In happier news, we watch as newly pregnant Jessica Dime gets her first ultrasound. She’s able to see her baby for the first time and even hear it’s heartbeat in the doctors office. Even though it’s a happy moment that brings her to tears, it’s still sad because her fiancee, Shawne Williams, wasn’t able to be there. On top of that she tells her doctor that she doesn’t have much of a support system because she doesn’t have a lot of girlfriends and she’s on the odds with her family.

In an effort to work on that support system, Jessica invites Karlie over to help her with wedding invitations. Jessica and Shawne are getting married in Paris, France so the invitations have to be absolutely perfect. Just as Karlie arrives to help out, there’s a surprise at the door — Shawne! He originally bailed because he had a practice, but at the last minute was able to join the mother of his unborn child for the special moment. Oh, and he also totally reveals Jessica’s pregnancy to Karlie before she gets a chance to tell her. Whoops!

On top of all of this excitement, both Karlie and Shawne encourage Jessica to reach out to her mother. They both think she would be better off burying the hatchet between them so that Jessica can have her mom by her side as she plans her wedding and deals with being pregnant.

Meanwhile, we learn that Rasheeda is planning to film and release a workout video in the near future. She brings Karlie along to her training session, and Karlie becomes infatuated with her super hot trainer. Karlie suggests that Rasheeda give her trainer a chance romantically, but Rasheeda is clearly not ready to move on from her husband, Kirk, just yet. Unfortunately for Rasheeda, Karlie isn’t ready to take no for an answer and instead sends the trainer to Rasheeda’s store to help with some handy work. This throws Rasheeda’s mom, Miss Shirlene, and her stepdaughter, Keslie, for a real loop. Kelsie is immediately not a fan of having another man around and even introduces herself to the trainer as Rasheeda’s “husband’s daughter”. Geez.

Last but certainly not least, Tommi meets with Tiarra for the first time since their blow up over Scrapp. Tiarra tells Tommie that Scrapp might be getting out of jail sooner than they expected. Tommie is shocked to hear this, and even more shocked when Tiarra reveals they’ve been talking about possibly getting back together. Instead of getting upset and causing another scene, Tommie gives Tiarra her blessing and happily walks away from the situation. For now.