Blac Chyna & Rob’s Custody War: She’ll Reportedly Defend Herself In Court ‘By Any Means’

Blac Chyna’s NOT playing around when it comes to custody. And to prove she means business, she’s reportedly willing to do whatever it takes to keep her baby girl close!

Do not mess with Blac Chyna, 29 — especially when it comes to her custody arrangement with Rob Kardashian, 31! The mom-of-two is reportedly “ready to fight” her baby daddy to make sure things stay even in terms of custody for Dream Kardashian, 1 — despite her Six Flags brawl that went viral! After all, Rob reportedly may try to use her outburst as a way to get more custody of their little girl, but Chyna will do everything in her power to not let that happen! Click here to see Rob Kardashian’s cutest moments with baby Dream.

Chyna’s lawyer, Walter Mosley, revealed to TMZ that his client and Rob still have a valid custody agreement in place, and “Chyna protecting her daughter shouldn’t affect it in any way.” Chyna’s side of the story has always been that she lashed out at a woman at the amusement park on April 1 because the woman touched Dream and got too close to her. Therefore, the media outlet reports that any attempts by Rob to alter custody stipulations will be defended “by any means necessary,” per Chyna’s lawyer — and strictly legally speaking.

Chyna of course doesn’t believe her stroller swinging should be held against her in any way. “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost,” the star posted via Snapchat and Instagram on April 2. Rob, however, apparently doesn’t see it that way. In fact, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the star is “horrified” for Dream’s safety.

“He has known for years that Blac is capable of losing her temper, but seeing her act out in public when she should’ve been taking care of their daughter really freaked him out,” an insider shared with us EXCLUSIVELY last week. “Rob called his mom immediately to consult with the family lawyers to figure out what is the best, safest course of action to insure Dream’s safety moving forward. If that means having a judge get involved to remove Dream from Blac’s home, then Rob is all for being a full-time father.” But apparently Chyna is so not about to let that happen!

Speaking with a lawyer ourselves, we learned that Rob most likely does not actually have a case at all. This doesn’t really help him very much because there was a nanny and the nanny took Dream away and protected the kid, so that’s going to look good for Blac Chyna that she’s got a professional there to help her, and she’s got at least one bodyguard,” Family law attorney, David Pisarra explained to us EXCLUSIVELY.

“A judge is going to look at it and basically ask Chyna what her side of the story is, and Chyna is going to say, ‘Well, I was defending my baby, and a judge is going to say, ‘Well, I get that.’ So, it won’t be an issue at all.”