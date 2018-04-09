Drake & Rihanna: Why She Wasn’t Asked To Be His Female-Driven ‘Nice For What’ Music Video

Practically every amazing woman on earth was in Drake’s ‘Nice For What’ video – so where was Rihanna? We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why Ri wasn’t involved and why they may not team up again anytime soon.

Seriously, it seemed like Drake, 31, called up every single A-list female celebrity he could to appear in his “Nice For What” video. Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Saldana, Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Wilde and more all make cameos, but among all these women, there was no Rihanna! Why was that? Well, it seems Ri, 30, isn’t that eager to pick up the phone whenever Drake makes the hotline bling. “Rihanna and Drake are in a weird place right now,” a source close to Rihanna EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. ”It’s like the ex you still love but wouldn’t be caught dead around them because so many emotions stir up.”

Uh-oh. It seems that their last falling out in 2016 may be their last falling out, if you know what we mean. “Rihanna really feels that Drake really played with her emotions,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “because he couldn’t settle down with her after professing his love for her. That really messed with her and she would love for them to work but it may have passed its expiration date.” It seems that Drake’s “playboy ways” might deny the world another collaboration between these two former loves.

Drake had a chance to lock it down with Rihanna – and he dropped the ball. Though, since splitting from Rihanna, Champagne Papi has been quite the flirt with Bella Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens and other ladies. Yet, he was regretting the breakup once he heard rumors that Rihanna may have gotten pregnant with her bae, Hassan Jameel. The baby speculation happened around February 2018, right about the time of the Grammys (where Rihanna’s performed of “Wild Thoughts”). Drake couldn’t keep his eyes off of Rihanna during the music awards show, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, which made him feel even more “disappointed” that she and Hassan were still going strong.

“Drake still finds Rihanna really sexy, thinks they have great chemistry together and feels like they will get together again one day, hopefully soon,” the insider added. Well, don’t hold your breath now, Drizzy. It seems Rihanna still is stinging from the last time he burned her. Here’s hoping they can patch things up before Drake finishes his next album. That’s dropping soon, right? Well, it’s never too late to bury the hatchet and release the next “Work”-style banger.