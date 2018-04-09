18 Reality Stars Who Had Major Glo Ups: Kim Kardashian, Kelly Osbourne, & More

In the blink of an eye, your favorite reality TV stars have transformed into completely different people! We’ve rounded up our favorite glo ups from Kim Kardashian, to Kelly Osbourne, and you’re not going to want to miss it!

Believe it or not, your favorite celebrities can’t quote Beyonce and say they, “woke up like this.” Turns out, they’re just like us and have had a not so hot phase. And if you’re a fan of KUWTK, then you know the Kardashians/Jenners have come a LONG way. Kim Kardashian, 37, wasn’t always a fashion icon. In fact, the reality star has been very candid about her fashion mistakes. “I definitely have style regrets. I mean, I wear some things and I’m just like, ‘Why did I wear that?'” Kim explained during an interview with Insider. She even went on to say that “anywhere from 2007 to 2011, 2012,” were her worst fashion years.

But now, thanks to her hubby Kanye West, 40, (who can be seen on the show going through her closet) she’s made a major transformation. Since getting together 2012, Kim’s wardrobe has evolved completely. She’s even switched up her hairstyles too, and we’re so here for it! Kelly Osbourne, 33, is another reality TV star who has blossomed right before our eyes! The Fashion Police host not only transformed her style, but she also underwent a MAJOR weight transformation. Since 2009, Kelly has dropped over 50 pounds, and she’s never looked better. Of course she was stunning before, but we’re so proud of her incredible journey.

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills’ EJ Johnson, 25, is another celebrity who’s glo up is astonishing. The son of former NBA baller Magic Johnson, revealed he lost a whopping 180 pounds after having a gastric sleeve procedure. “The surgery was definitely the best thing that ever happened to me,” Johnson said during one of the episodes. “I never thought that I’d look this good, and that is the God’s honest truth,” he continued. Keeping up with a healthy lifestyle, EJ maintains a healthy diet and exercises. Good for him, right? Take a look at more major reality star transformations in the gallery above!