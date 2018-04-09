Rachel McAdams Secretly Gives Birth To Baby Boy After Keeping Pregnancy Under Wraps

Congratulations are in order, as ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘Notebook’ star Rachel McAdams recently welcomed a baby boy into the world! Get all the details, here.

So exciting! Rachel McAdams, 39, and her longtime boyfriend Jamie Linden, 37, reportedly welcomed a baby boy into the world recently, as according to Hollywood Pipeline, they were spotted carrying the infant to lunch not too long ago. This is obviously a surprise, but it’s not to shocking to see that Rachel kept the birth of her baby under wraps. As a matter of fact, her pregnancy wasn’t even revealed to the world until she was about 7 months along.

In the pics posted by Hollywood Pipeline (SEE THEM HERE!), Rachel can be seen wearing a baseball cap and flannel shirt, while Jamie is wearing a checkered shirt and cradling a baby in his arms. Obviously, that could be any baby, but considering it was recently reported that Rachel was about 7 months along in her pregnancy in February, it seems very likely that this infant is Rachel and Jamie’s baby! The news outlet even claims that Rachel could be overheard, while leaving lunch, saying what “a good sleeper [the baby] is” and that “he’s a good baby”. Aww!

Rachel, who is best known for her roles in The Notebook and Mean Girls, and Jamie, who you may recognize from Dear John, started dating in April 2016, but have kept their relationship — like her pregnancy — on the down-low ever since. Her reported pregnancy was revealed when she was spotted dining with Jamie at Staplehouse in Atlanta on Feb. 13. “She looked to be at least 7 months pregnant,” an eyewitness told Life & Style at the time. “When they were leaving, somebody asked Rachel if she knew if she was having a boy or girl,” the witness continued. “and she said she didn’t know!”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Rachel’s rep for comment, and we’ll update this post as soon as we get a response!