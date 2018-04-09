Paris Jackson Vs Kylie Jenner: Which Young Hollywood Royal Rocks Pink Hair Better?

April 9 is National Unicorn Day and Paris Jackson celebrated by rocking pink and purple hair! Is it better than Kylie Jenner’s pink hair? See pics below!

Paris Jackson looked sweet and sassy at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 8. She wore an army green Moschino outfit, as she honored designer Jeremy Scott. Her hair looked so cool and fresh, with streaks of pink and purple! Hairstylist Riawna gave her the color with the help of Joico products, and wrote on Instagram, “Look at this beauty 😍@ParisJackson !!! No better way to enhance that #PeachyParis color than with a few unicorn pieces.” Giannandrea styled her hair half up — super cool with lots of texture!

Jo Baker did her gorgeous, glowing makeup, which she called, “Mod Mermaid Freshness — Makeup by me #jobakermakeupartist keeping it fresh, dewy with pearly notes ~ loving the new @narsissist hi lighting powders …they glide on seamlessly for a natural modern glow!!” We love this natural look with a lot of highlighter — perfect for summer! And she’s right, the new NARS Highlighting Powders, which just launched in March, are amazing. They come in six shades and they are all gorgeous!

Of course, Kylie Jenner has rocked just about every hair color under the sun, including this peachy pink shade. See all of her hair colors in the gallery attached! We love them both with pink hair! I actually tried pink hair myself a couple of weeks ago, thanks to the spray-in Hush Prism Spray. It comes out in one wash, so there is no commitment! It’s perfect if you want to get a little crazy for Coachella, or maybe even Prom!