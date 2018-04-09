Kenya Moore, Eva Longoria & More 1st-Time Moms Over 40 — See Their Glam Pregnancy Pics

Age hasn’t stopped these gorgeous stars from motherhood! Celebs like Kenya Moore & Eva Longoria have rocked 1st-time pregnancy past 40 — and we have the pics to prove it!

It’s becoming more and more common for women to have babies later in life, and thanks to fiercely fabulous celebs like Kenya Moore, 47, and Eva Longoria, 43, it’s MORE than obvious that pregnancy after 40 is not only possible, it’s also completely beautiful! While Eva and Kenya are both currently expecting their first children, plenty of major stars have also become first-time moms past the typical child-bearing years. In fact, most people forget that Mariah Carey, 48, and Halle Berry, 51, had their first kids into their 40s. And of course Janet Jackson, 51, was 50 years old when she welcomed her first baby last year! Her inspiring is THAT?

Kenya and her husband Marc Daly couldn’t be happier about their impending arrival — especially because Kenya has wanted to be a mom for long time — but since it’s still early in her pregnancy, she’s admitted she doesn’t want to say too much too soon. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced her exciting pregnancy news on April 8, telling Andy Cohen, “We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late…this year.” She added, “I’m still very nervous about everything so I want to get past a safe place.”

She later thanked her well-wishers in an April 9, Instagram post. “I was not planning on speaking about my pregnancy this early as due to my age I’m high risk,” she wrote. “There is plenty to share and I’m sure you will see every minute of our joy next season with a front row seat.”

Eva’s rep confirmed her pregnancy back in December, telling the world that the actress is pregnant with her first child, saying she and husband José Antonio Bastón are expecting a baby boy. And while Eva has been very vocal about her excitement since, over the years, the star has seemed to play down the idea of having kids. “It if happens, it happens — if it’s meant to be it would be a blessing,” she told Ocean Drive months after her wedding.

At the same time though, Eva has admitted that kids are definitely something she’s always wanted. “I’ve always wanted a family,” she’s told Parade magazine in the past. “I believe in family. But children are a product of love. So I don’t think I’ll go off and have a baby by myself. I do not have that need to procreate.”

Mariah welcomed her kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 6, in 2011. She had them with now-ex-husband Nick Cannon, and she’s been honest from the beginning about Roe and Roc being the only children she wanted. “Those are my two babies,” she explained to The Lowdown‘s Diana Madison in 2016. “I think they would be so jealous because they get upset when I pet the dog.”

For Halle, 41 was the magic age, as that’s when she had her first child, Nahla, with then-beau, Gabriel Aubry, in 2008. Halle was then 47 when she had her second child, Maceo, with estranged husband Olivier Martinez. Years later, in 2014, she got candid with Ellen DeGeneres about breastfeeding. “There’s a difference between boys and girls. I breastfed Nahla and I’m nursing my baby,” she explained at the time. “When I would put Nahla on the boob she would go [light sucking] — a nice little girly suck. With him it’s like, [chomping suck]. He’s like, sucking the life out of me! So I see the difference between boys and girls.”

