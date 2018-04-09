Wait. What is Mariah Carey doing in a hostel? She’s being hilarious, that’s what! Mariah’s new commercial for Hostelworld features everything: doves, glitter, a half-naked backpacker and more!

Mariah Carey, 48, is reportedly worth more than $500 million, so she could probably buy a hostel, instead of just renting a room in one. Yet, a booking error results in the “Honey” singer staying in a low-cost boarding option in a new commercial for Hostelworld. Though Mariah seems a bit annoyed that she’s not set up in a five-star hotel, the managers of the hostel do their best to please the diva. They reveal they also have “beautifully appointed, private rooms” – in case she’s not into sharing a room with three other backpackers from Ibiza. Granted, it’s not all fun, as Mariah ended up in a small elevator with a half-naked dude brushing his teeth. Awkward.

Of course, what really sells Mariah is the bar. The queen (with help from a fan and a random dove) feels her full “Fantasy,” as she finds out that hostel life isn’t that bad. “Even divas are believers,” the commercial ends. How funny. The best line was from her assistant — “If it’s any consolation, you look great!” Give that man a raise.

For those who are traveling soon, Hostelworld boasts “over nine million reviews across 35,000 properties in more than 170 countries, making the brand the leading online hub for social travel. The website and mobile app operates in 19 different languages.” Hostelworld also deals with hotels and “bed & breakfast” spots. So, no matter where you go, you’ll be able to find a room.

“For some reason, someone thought it would be funny to book me in a hostel,” Mariah said in a press release about the ad. Well, she swapped out $35,000-a-month ($1,167 per night) mansion for a room in the Casa Gracia, where accommodations start at just $40 a night. It’s a bit of a change, but one that Mariah found amazing. “To mine and everyone’s surprise, the hostel was fabulous! It was super clean, modern and spacious. I say give hostels a go, it could be a great choice for all you world travelers out there!” So, if a woman half-a-billion dollars gives her approval, you know it’s good.

When the world's biggest diva rocks up at your hostel! 😮 Can you guess who??? pic.twitter.com/RJ5mYST8HD — Hostelworld (@hostelworld) April 9, 2018

Many people still don’t realize just how much hostels have changed over the past decade,” Marek Mossakowski, the global head of brand at Hostelworld, told PR Week. “Now they’ve got all the facilities you’d expect from expensive accommodation, but with an affordable price and with a ready-made community of like-minded travelers to share experiences with. Even people with the highest standards can become hostel believers – and divas don’t come any bigger than Mariah Carey!”