Lea Michele & Darren Criss Are Going On Tour Together & That Thing You’re Feeling Is Pure Glee

Hold on to this feeling — ‘Glee’ co-stars and buddies Lea Michele & Darren Criss have announced they are going on tour together this summer. Check out the dates here!

If you know Darren Criss and Lea Michele, you know that ever since they met on the hit show Glee, they’ve been making beautiful music, both together and individually. Well now, the pair are taking their tunes on the road for a 9-city tour around North America this summer to delight of their fans from coast-to-coast. In the announcement video released April 9th, Lea and Darren excitedly revealed that they’d be putting on quite the show for their fans. They promised a few Glee numbers, some duets, some Broadway solos (!!!!) and more! They also stopped by Ellen to announce their tour, telling her, “We always play music together and every time we do, we say, ‘We should do this more, take this to more cities.’” Well, here we go!

Tickets go on sale for fans in a pre-sale on Wednesday, April 11, with general sale tickets being released on Friday, April 13th. The tour kicks off on Wednesday, May 10th in Nashville, TN and hits all the biggest cities along the way: Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, D.C., and Newark, before wrapping up in Toronto, ON. This will be the first time the pair have performed live together since they took the stage at Darren’s Elsie Festival in New York this past fall and now, so many more fans will get to see the powerhouse performers together!

Check out the full tour schedule below to see if the pair will be hitting your town on the tour. In the meantime, if you’re reading this Lea and Darren (and I know you CAN READ) , as a diehard fan, I have a few requests for the setlist, if you care. Obviously, putting on the show without doing “Getaway Car” and “Don’t You Want Me” would just be a waste. Darren, do your #1 fan a favor and bust out ‘Once Upon A Time’ and throwback to ‘Not Alone’. And Lea — Lea girl, I’ve never heard you sing ‘My Man’ live and honestly, I feel like I need that in my life at least once. Other than that, you guys do you!

MAY 30 – The Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

MAY 31 – Taft Theatre – Cincinnati, OH

JUN 02 – Benedum Center – Pittsburgh, PA

JUN 03 – Kennedy Center – Washington DC

JUN 05 – Murat Theatre – Indianapolis, IN

JUN 06 – Ohio Theatre – Columbus, OH

JUN 08 – State Theatre Center For The Arts – Easton, PA

JUN 09 – NJPAC – Newark, NJ

JUN 10 – Sony Centre – Toronto, ON