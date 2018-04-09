Kim Kardashian Posts String Bikini Selfies & Tells Fans She’s Going ‘Hardcore’ At The Gym — See Pics

Work it, Kim! The glam mom of three is keeping her body tight by ‘living’ at the gym, she told her fans on Instagram. You have to see her sexy bikini selfies!

Bow down to the queen. Kim Kardashian, 37, is hitting the gym harder than ever lately, still motivated after paparazzi took what she felt were unflattering shots of her in a bikini last year. She popped back up in her Instagram story wearing the tiniest string bikini, and looked glorious in the Chanel two-piece. A Kim stan tweeted about how amazing she looked, but also expressed their concern. “Kim looks so good literally shook! I hope we get candids but they (the paps) better not do her dirty again.” Kim responded, telling her fans she wasn’t going down that road again.

“So far its been very private, no paps in site,” she said of her weekend trip to Turks and Caicos. “But don’t worry we’ve been taking tons of pics. I will post them when i have time”. Hooray! Kim looks truly amazing in her latest pics, which shows off her toned abs, 24-inch waist, and massive cleavage. And, by the way, she definitely can’t be accused of photoshopping this one. This is a hella grainy, classic bathroom selfie — the most authentic of pics. Kim’s taking us back to 2004 with this one! See both selfies below:

Kim struggled with body confidence after the paps took stealthy pics of her frolicking in the surf in Mexico during a girls trip with sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38. Kim looked like an absolute goddess, per usual, but she was upset that you could see her cellulite. It’s no big deal! She has a butt and thighs, and absolutely everyone has it!

The painful moment was captured on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, when Kim discovered the photos had been taken. She was convinced that someone had doctored them, too, to make her cellulite look worse. Well, no more. Kim is fierce and confident again. We can’t wait to see those candid pics she’s promised!