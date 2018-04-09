Justin Bieber Flaunts Abs & Goes For A Swim As He Gives Selena Gomez Space On Break

Sun’s out, Biebs out. While he and Selena Gomez deal with their break, Justin Bieber figured it was a perfect day to go swimming, as he got half-naked while relaxing in Malibu!

What better time than the start of April than to go swimming? While it might be too cold for some, Justin Bieber, 24, certainly didn’t hesitate before diving into the cool California waters. Biebs was spotted at a Malibu swimming hole on April 8, according to Daily Mail. If Justin’s face didn’t give him away, his recognizable torso certainly did. After ditching the shirt, Justin showed off his abs – and his many tattoos – before diving headfirst into the water. Good form, Justin!

Maybe the cool waters helped Justin relax, because earlier in the day, he had an interaction with “a determined female fan” after finishing up a spin class in West Hollywood, per the Mail. The Belieber ambushed Justin and tried to present him with a flower. Justin declined and drove away, leaving the fan “forlorn.” Well, she knows how Justin feels since he and Selena Gomez, 25, have decided to hit “pause” on their relationship.

Justin is taking the break a bit hard, as sources close to the “Sorry” singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that since Justin “really loves her a lot,” every day away from her is like a shot in the heart. However, Justin isn’t just waiting around like a lovesick puppy. He’s making good on his goal of staying out of trouble. “He’s…been working on himself during his time away from Selena,” the source said, which includes “waking up early, exercising daily, [and] hiking.” Well, add swimming and playing soccer to that list. Oh, don’t forget to add “hanging out with Selena-lookalikes,” too. Justin was spotted with a Gomez-doppelganger a couple days before he went swimming.

Will Jelena ever get back together? Maybe. Justin has faith that “love will conquer all,” but for now, he’s respecting Selena’s wishes. Justin has constantly been seeing or hearing things that Selena “would dig,” but instead of shooting her a text, he’s letting it go. Justin is trying to keep his brain “occupied” right now, because when he’s alone, he “starts thinking about Selena and how much he misses her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Well, when they do reunite, Justin will have to take Selena swimming. Now, that would be fun.