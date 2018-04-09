Justin Bieber’s Trying To Keep Mind Off ‘Irreplaceable’ Selena Gomez — But He Loves & Misses Her

The break from Selena Gomez is hitting Justin Bieber harder than anyone thought. We EXCLUSIVELY learned that Biebs ‘doing what he can’ to keep himself from thinking about how much he misses ‘the love of his life!’

If it seems like Justin Bieber, 24, has been busier than usual – going on hikes, playing soccer, going on impromptu swimming adventures – there’s a reason for that. It seems that Justin is “doing everything he can” to keep his mind off of Selena Gomez, 25, and how these two lovebirds are on a break. He is really heartbroken right now and so he is trying hard not to think about being apart from the love of his life,” a source close to Justin and Selena EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He is working out like crazy, praying and talking to his guy friends constantly. He is doing whatever he can so not to obsess over how much he misses Selena.”

“It is a hard time for him,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “He is trying not to be bitter or disappointed that they are not together, but it’s challenging for him not to think about her all the time. He misses her and it hurts not to be with her. Sometimes he even chats and texts with other pretty girls, but they are just distractions. He has learned quickly that Selena is irreplaceable and what he really needs is to be back with her.”

Justin was spotted taking a walk with a Selena Gomez look-alike after spin class on April 6, but it seems that there’s no substitute for the real experience. Plus, it’s not like Justin’s struggling for female companionship. Fans are literally willing to throw themselves at Biebs for a moment of his time, like the Belieber that met him outside of SoulCycle two days after his stroll with the Selena doppelgänger. The fan wanted to give Justin a flower – perhaps to cheer him up? – but he didn’t accept the gift. He just got into his SUV and drove away.

Justin has done his best to respect Selena’s space but being so hung up on her, it’s a struggle. Justin constantly sees or hears things that he think would be great to share with Selena, but instead of shooting her a text or Snap, he has to put the phone down. The two haven’t talked or texted since they went their separate ways, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, and it’s driving Justin crazy to have “zero communication.” Stay strong, Biebs.