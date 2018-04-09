Justin Bieber Awkwardly Confronted By Fan With Gifts After Leaving Gym: See Tense Pic

Justin Bieber had an exchange with a determined fan after he left the gym! See the moment a mystery brunette was spotted waiting outside Justin’s car with a present!

Justin Bieber, 24, had a pretty, unidentified fan waiting for him after his morning exercise on Apr. 8 in Beverly Hills, and their interaction was, well, awkward at best. According to The Mega Agency, the woman in question was seen standing outside his car with a gift and a flower for him — a sweet gesture for any pop star! While the altercation had the two talking closely as Justin tried to get to his car, it looks like the exchange ended without an incident, as the die-hard Belieber let Justin go on his way after he politely declined her offerings. After he left, she reportedly tossed away her gift and flower, but it seems like Justin treated her nicely in their pleasant exchange.

Despite suffering a pretty intense soccer injury over the weekend, Justin managed to push through the apparent pain and returned to the gym. The singer seemed to have suffered a twisted ankle as he was photographed falling over the ball during an heated match over in Playa Vista, CA on April 7. Thankfully, he appears to have made a complete recovery!

Justin seems to be trying to keep busy after his split with Selena Gomez, 25, by being as physically active as possible. We reported earlier how the two exes have not talked or texted since their split, and how it’s taking an emotional toll on Justin. “Justin hasn’t texted or spoken to Selena since they went their separate ways, but not because he doesn’t want to — the exact opposite in fact — he’s just respecting her wishes and giving her some time,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “It drives Justin crazy having zero communication.”

