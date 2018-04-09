Khloe Kardashian Reportedly In Labor & Could Give Birth To 1st Baby At Any Minute

Just TRY to stay calm, dolls! Khloe Kardashian is reportedly in labor and is officially about to become a mom! We can’t wait to meet her baby girl. Find out all the exciting details here.

Looks like it’s finally happening! Khloe Kardashian, 33, reportedly went into labor on April 9, according to sources for TMZ, and fans are completely freaking out! The reality star is expecting her first child, a precious baby girl, with her NBA player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26, and apparently they’ll get to meet the little bundle of joy very soon. We can only imagine how anxious the soon-to-be mom must be about giving birth! Click here to see adorable pics of Khloe and Tristan together.

Aside from sources though, Khloe herself took to Instagram on April 9. The star shared an adorable maternity photo of her and Tristan, writing, “We are ready whenever you are little mama.” On top of that, Kylie Jenner‘s, 20, OB/GYN, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, posted a photo over the weekend with the caption, “I have the best job in the world …. #mysaturdaynight #lovemypatients #allbymyself #doctorswho travel.” The doctor is from LA and she’s clearly flown somewhere. Could it be Cleveland? After all, Khloe is giving birth in Ohio!

Following in the footsteps of her sisters: Kim Kardashian, 37, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Kylie, Khloe has undoubtedly been receiving lots of birthing advice in preparation for the big day. In fact, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the reality star was especially interested in Kylie’s Feb. 1 birth. “Khloe took an invested interest in Kylie’s birth and has been monitoring things very closely because she intends to learn everything she can from her sister,” a source close to Khloe told us EXCLUSIVELY soon after Kylie welcomed baby Stormi Webster.

“Has she asked her mom for advice? Has she asked Kim and Kourtney? Absolutely, and they have given their advice as well, but with Kylie so currently becoming a mother, it really makes Khloe feel great to see how she went through it all so its smooth sailing for Khloe herself.” Hopefully Khloe’s labor and delivery goes just as well as Kylie’s did — we’re so excited to meet her and Tristan’s baby daughter!