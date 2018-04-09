Heidi Klum, 44, Goes Topless For Sexy PDA Session With New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, 28

Heidi Klum isn’t afraid to strip down under the Cabo sun! She went topless while on a romantic vacation with BF Tom Kaulitz, kissing him passionately in the hot tub!

Heidi Klum, 44, bared all on April 8 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her new 28-year-old beau Tom Kaulitz! The supermodel opted to go topless while relaxing on her deck, wearing nothing but a pair of sleek sunglasses, bathing suit bottoms and a white towel wrapped around her waist. The mom of four was absolutely glowing, to say the least!

Heidi and Tom — who plays in the German rock band Tokio Hotel — engaged in plenty of PDA during their vacation, cuddling up on a lounge chair together at one point and sharing steamy kisses in the hot tub. Heidi is clearly over her ex-boyfriend Vito Schnabel; the pair broke up in September 2017 after three years of dating.

Check out the new pics of Heidi and Tom below, and click through the gallery, attached, to see more! Does this not look like Heidi is having the best trip ever?

Of course, the Heidi Klum Intimates designer has gone topless before. She did so in January for a promo pic for the upcoming season of Germany’s Next Top Model, channelling Sandro Botticelli’s famous painting of The Birth of Venus. She also posed topless for Maxim‘s May/June issue, looking absolutely stunning with only her hair covering her breasts! At the end of the day, Heidi always keeps it classy, and we love her all the more for it.