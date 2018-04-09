Best Dressed At Daily Front Row Awards — Chrissy Teigen, Emily Ratajkowski & More

Stars were shining bright at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards — see the sexiest looks of the night on Chrissy, Emily, Paris Hilton and more!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, looked white hot in Alexandre Vauthier. Her bump is getting bigger and bigger — we can’t wait to meet her baby boy! She showed off some cleavage and looked like a mermaid with long waves in her hair. Gorgeous! Paris Hilton went daring in a low cut black dress with a high slit and unfortunately, suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she walked down the carpet. Luckily, she was wearing underwear! Normani Kordei, fresh off Fifth Harmony‘s split, looked cool in a black wrap dress. Her hair was sleek and straight — stunning!

Emily Ratajkowski wore a lovely yellow dress by Jacquemus and dramatic emerald earrings by David Webb. Momager Kris Jenner was classic in all black, and added some sex appeal with fishnet stockings. Paris Jackson wore a black and army green lace and satin dress and jacket by Moschino. She also posed with designer Jeremy Scott on the red carpet. Her makeup was done by Jo Baker, who kept her fresh and dewy. Her hair had pink and purple streaks (“unicorn hair”), and was styled by Giannandrea.

Nicole Richie wore a pink and silver dress by Juicy Couture. Actress Serayah McNeill was super sexy in a red corset dress — wow! Charlotte McKinney was willing spring in a floral dress by Naeem Kahn. See all the best dressed stars at the Daily Front Row Awards in the gallery!