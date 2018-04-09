‘New Girl’s Hannah Simone On The Time Jump: Cece’s Changes Are ‘Authentic’

Are you worried about how the ‘New Girl’ time jump is going to affect your fave characters? HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to Hannah Simone who assured us the differences are totally genuine.



Hannah Simone, 37, is ready to say goodbye to New Girl. We spoke to Hannah about the show’s final season when she partnered with Straight Talk to promote their $55 Ultimate Unlimited Plan. As fans of the show know, New Girl returns after a significant four-year time jump — but Hannah confirmed that the changes aren’t too drastic for the characters. For example, Cece “is a mom now and runs her own business,” Hannah told HollywoodLife in our EXCLUSIVE chat. “I think it is great. I mean it is not extreme, so I think it is natural and authentic and smooth. Which is what I have always loved about this show.”

She added, “When it comes to the relationships everyone is kept grounded and it feels like real life. I mean, a lot of the situations we get into are crazy and insane and really funny, but we manage to keep the relationships real. I feel like where everyone has ended up in four years will make sense for people but there are some really good surprises in there.” To add to Cece’s changes, we’ll also meet her daughter, who Hannah revealed is very much like her mom. “I think she is a little bit more like mom,” Hannah told HollywoodLife. “She does have her dad’s heart completely because he runs around like a fool because he loves her so much, but she is four and she is pretty clever.”

We can’t wait to catch up with the gang in the future! New Girl‘s final season premiere is on Tuesday, April 10 at 9:30pm ET on FOX.