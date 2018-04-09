Did Cardi B’s Sister Just Reveal The Sex Of Her Baby With Offset? See Her Edited Instagram Post

OMG! Cardi B’s sister, Hennessy, took to Instagram on Apr. 8 to post a sweet message about the rapper’s pregnancy and she may have accidentally revealed whether she’s expecting a girl or boy! See the message here!

Oops! Cardi B‘s sister, Hennessy Carolina, took to Instagram on Apr. 8 to give a special shout out to the mom-to-be and her fiance Offset, but she may have unintentionally revealed whether the couple is having a boy or girl in the message! “A baby is truly a blessing from god I know how much you always wanted to be a mom!” Hennessy’s caption read in a post that showed a pic of pregnant Cardi from Saturday Night Live. “You always been Like a second mom to me so I know u gonna be the best mommy everrrr. you took care of me like i was ur own daughter I know how much you LOVE babies.” She continued her heartfelt caption with, “Growing up, you would always break me off a piece of your plate without me asking… to our little brother you give him whatever he imagines …. every time I use to see your adorable baby pictures , I use to wish I was older than you just so I wouldve gotten the chance to carry you and give you kisses when you were a baby because you were so cute and adorable! and NOW that ur baby is coming its like it’s coming true! I’m going to be able to hold ur baby and give the baby all the kisses and hugs! your pregnancy is mines we pregnant can’t believe we’re having a baby! hehehehe and to my brother @offsetyrn @iamcardib Auntie hennny aowwww.”

The message is surely sweet but here’s where it gets interesting! Although Hennessy’s message talked about giving “the baby” kisses and hugs, in a screenshot obtained by The Shade Room, it clearly shows that in her original unedited message she put, “give her all the kisses and hugs.” Hmm… Hennessy also edited out a line that said, “I’m passing my daughter crown down.” Could that mean that Cardi is having a baby girl?! It just may since it didn’t take the soon-to-be aunt very long to go back and change the message!

Cardi has yet to confirm whether she’s expecting a boy or girl, but we can’t wait to find out! Her big pregnancy reveal on SNL over the weekend was definitely a thrill, especially for all the fans that have been wondering about her bump status for a while. Now we’ll just have to wait and see if the little bun in the oven is indeed a girl or if Hennessy’s original post was just purely an assumption.

A baby girl Cardi? That would be adorable!