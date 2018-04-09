Cardi B Reveals Wild Details Behind Her Butt Injections: I Almost Passed Out & ‘Somebody Died’

Cardi B doesn’t hold back in a new interview when asked about the ‘below-board basement butt injections’ that she got! Warning — her backstory is not for the faint of heart.

On the heels of confirming the news that she’s pregnant, Cardi B, 25, opens up about her artificial booty in a new interview with GQ, admitting that she “claimed her ass from the universe in a basement apartment in Queens, where, for $800, a woman injected her buttocks with filler” about four years ago. Yikes!

“They don’t numb your ass with anything,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper says, explaining that the procedure wasn’t pretty. “It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.” Cardi also reportedly has breast implants, though she doesn’t go into detail about those in the interview.

Anyway, the “medical” procedure is obviously illegal, but that didn’t stop Cardi, who at the time was working as a stripper, from wanting more. What did stop her was her technician’s arrest! The rapper apparently “planned to return for a touch-up,” but it never happened.

“By the time I was gonna go get it, the lady got locked up ’cause she’s supposedly killed somebody,” Cardi shrugs. “Well — somebody died on her table,” she clarifies. There you have it!

Do we even have to tell you not to try this at home?