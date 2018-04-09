Did Brooklyn Beckham Cheat On Chloe Grace Moretz Before Split? Actress Posts Big Clue

Did Chloe Grace Moretz just reveal that Brooklyn Beckham had been unfaithful to her? See her wild clue she posted on her Instagram story.

Chloe Grace Moretz, 21, posted Cardi B‘s “Be Careful” — a song all about cheating — on her Instagram story, and we can’t help but wonder if she might be hinting that Brooklyn Beckham, 19, was potentially unfaithful to her. Chloe and Brooklyn‘s tragic breakup was seemingly made apparent after Brooklyn was seen making out with Playboy model Lexi Wood, 20, at a tattoo parlor in West Hollywood. However, is Chloe’s Instagram story clue hinting that he might have been unfaithful to her before his make-out session with Lexi? Considering the fact the two were super sweet together a month prior at Brooklyn’s birthday party in March, the two must have split sometime between then.

It was just on March 4 that the Carrie star wished Brooklyn a happy birthday on Instagram, professing how much she cares about him. “Never Stop Smiling, I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn,” she captioned the pic of her boyfriend at the time. Speaking of which, outside of his fiery kiss with the model, distance may have been a potential factor in their split. Brooklyn is currently studying at the Parsons School of Design, while Chloe is mostly based in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, fans believed the exes had gotten engaged after Chloe posted a picture wearing a ring on that finger. Along with the suggestive pic, Chloe wrote the caption, “I will.” Of course, many thought that this was a clear sign Brooklyn had proposed to Chloe. However, after these recent pics of his make-out session, it’s safe to say these two won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon… or ever. We’ll keep you posted if Chloe posts any more cryptic clues over what went down between her and Brooklyn.