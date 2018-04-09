AJ McLean Congratulates NSYNC On Their Walk Of Fame Star: ‘They Absolutely Deserve It’

How sweet! AJ McLean had nothing but nice things to say about NSYNC as he spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about their upcoming Walk of Fame ceremony.



AJ McLean, 40, wants the world to know the days of NSYNC vs. Backstreet Boys feuding are long behind them. When HollywoodLife spoke to AJ on the red carpet at the premiere of Rampage, he was happy to talk about how excited he is for NSYNC to finally receive their Hollywood Walk of Fame star. “I’m actually shocked that it took as long as it did. Hats off to them. They absolutely deserve it,” AJ told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “You know, whether or not they lasted as long as we have, doesn’t matter cause they’re super talented. The music speaks for itself. They’re still selling records and they still have such hardcore fans, you know.”

The Backstreet Boys received their Hollywood Walk of Fame star back in 2013. While AJ might have been surprised by NSYNC’s late honor, he knows first hand how important a Walk of Fame star is to an artist/group. “To me, getting a star is a true testament to the fans more than anybody,” AJ shared with HollywoodLife. “I mean, yes, it’s the city and it’s this and it’s that, but it’s a true testament to having the best fans in the world. I mean, that’s why I feel we got ours. That’s why they’re getting theirs.”

However, AJ is sure that one member of NSYNC will be receiving his own Walk of Fame star very soon: Justin Timberlake! AJ told us, “JT has got to get his at some point. I’m a little shocked. It’s kind of going that way, but you know, he definitely has to get one.” For now, we’ll just wait to see NSYNC reunite on April 30 to receive their Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Fans are going to absolutely love seeing the group back together, even if it’s just for a day!