Cardi B Admits Reason She Waited To Reveal Pregnancy In Deleted Post: ‘People Be So Thirsty’

Cardi B took to Instagram on Apr. 8 to tell her followers why she didn’t want to spill the beans about her upcoming bundle of joy right away and it involves the haters! See her now deleted powerful message here!

Cardi B, 25, shocked everyone when she revealed her baby bump for the first time during her Apr. 7 performance on Saturday Night Live and it wasn’t long after that she took to Instagram to reveal why she waited months to let the world know about her bun in the oven. “This is why i did not wanted to say nothing. People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that it suppose be a blessing,” her now deleted message read. Cardi’s most likely referring to the huge social media response after the pregnancy reveal. Although she had many followers offering words of support, there were also haters who were harshly judging her situation with baby daddy Offset, 26.

In addition to her Instagram message, Cardi took to Twitter to tweet, “I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me !think imma lose with my little baby counting on me ?” The rapper, who just released her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, seems to always be ready and willing to stand up for what she believes in and her pregnancy is definitely no exception!

Like Cardi, Offset also took to his social media account after the SNL pregnancy announcement to extend a thank you to all the supporters. “Thank you for all of your support. We feel so blessed,” he wrote as the caption to an adorable photo he posted that shows him smiling and holding hands with his lady love. Although we’re not sure how far along Cardi is yet, we can’t wait to follow her on her journey in becoming a mother. This will be the first child for Cardi and the fourth for Offset. He currently has three other children from previous relationships.

We’re looking forward to more photos of Cardi’s adorable baby bump!

