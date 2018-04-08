Vanessa Trump: The Big Bucks Reason She May Have Delayed Divorce With Donald Jr After Alleged Affair

Did Vanessa Trump move forward with her legal split from Donald Trump Jr. after getting a large payout from her late father’s investments? Here’s what may have pushed her to file for divorce.

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce last month, but the timing of her split from Donald Trump Jr., 40, might be tied to her family’s recent fortune. Her family recently shared in a multi-million dollar windfall thanks to her late father’s investments, Page Six reported. Vanessa’s dad, Charles Haydon, died in Feb. 2005, just months before his daughter married Donald Trump‘s eldest son. Haydon was a successful lawyer in Manhattan whose clients included Marilyn Monroe, and when he died, he left an estate valued at $2.5 million behind to his wife Bonnie Kay Haydon, according to court records.

But documents filed in connection to the lawyer’s estate don’t list any of his assets. His family recently came into their fortune from stocks and other investments that matured since Haydon’s death, sources told the website. “I can’t speculate as to how much they received, but it was life-changing,” an insider said. Apparently this newfound financial security was enough for Vanessa to finally file for divorce. Her husband has previously been accused of having an affair in 2010 with former Playboy model Aubrey O’Day while his wife was pregnant with their third child.

“There have been numerous affairs,” the source explained. “This divorce has been in the works for a long time.” Although it’s been reported that they filed for an uncontested divorce, the divorce is contested, according to a source close to the family, and both sides have lawyers currently negotiating the custody arrangements of the former couple’s five children – Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3. They are also tackling their prenuptial agreement, sources told the news outlet.