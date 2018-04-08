‘Stranger Things’ Couple Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton’s Fiery Argument: Watch Her Pull Away

Eek! ‘Stranger Things’ couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton were seen having an uncomfortably tense conversation outside an L.A. restaurant on Apr. 6. Are they calling it quits? Watch their intense argument here!

Stranger Things stars and real life couple Natalia Dyer, 21, and Charlie Heaton, 24, were seen having quite the heated exchange outside after leaving a restaurant in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles on Apr. 6. and it’s making us wonder if they’re going through a rough patch in their relationship. During their conversation, Natalia had her arms folded and didn’t look pleased. At one point, she even pulled her hand away from Charlie when he tried to hold it. The two of them could be heard raising their voices and although it’s not clear what they were arguing about, Charlie seemed to be trying to smooth things over with Natalia. Watch the video below.

This isn’t the first time the couple made headlines for a possible rocky road in their relationship. The split rumors continued to swirl when they walked the red carpet at Paleyfest in Los Angeles separately on Mar. 25. This brought up red flags because they usually love showing off their love by posing together at red carpet events, which they did just a couple of weeks before that on Mar. 14. The young lovebirds looked as happy as could be when they cuddled on the red carpet at Dior’s Addict Lacquer Plump event.

Whether they’re headed for a split or simply working things out remains to be seen but we have definitely loved seeing their adorable relationship blossom over the past year. They were first romantically linked back in Jan. 2017 after they were seen partying together at the Golden Globe Awards. Since then, they’ve been seen out and about looking adorable on numerous occasions.

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer spotted in LA pic.twitter.com/ufeObBImbR — Natarlie x Jancy (@JancyNatarlie) April 8, 2018

We sure hope these two figure out what’s best for them!