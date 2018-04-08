Sofia Riche Vs. Kourtney Kardashian: Which Of Scott Disick’s Loves Rocks Daisy Dukes Better?

Sofia Richie was spotted out and about with Scott Disick while rocking some incredibly short shorts! We’re obsessed with her look, but did she do it better than her boyfriend’s ex Kourtney Kardashian?

Sofia Richie, 19, was photographed out for a walk in Calabasas with Scott Disick, and we are in LOVE with her look! The young model sported a white v-neck sweater with matching tennis shoes, and put her legs on full display in a pair of acid-wash daisy duke shorts. She accessorized with a simple necklace and oval-shaped sunglasses. Her older boyfriend looked cool beside her in a muted green hoodie and olive cargo pants.

Sofia’s outfit is a cool take on the classic white t-shirt and jeans look, but she isn’t the only one of Scott’s girlfriends to pull it off. Kourtney Kardashian has also rocked a pair of denim cutoffs with a white top. In June 2017, she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a remarkably similar outfit, but made hers more appropriate for the summer weather by opting for a tank top instead of a sweater. She also piled her dark locks on top of her head in a bun, and slipped into a pair of nude heels. TBH, both women look absolutely stunning and incredibly comfortable, but we want to know who you think nailed the sexy shorts look better! Vote below!

This isn’t the first time the two women have been spotted wearing similar styles. Fans have been noticing that they both sport a lot of the same hairstyles and wear many of the same pieces. It only got more intense when the teenager dyed her hair from blonde to a darker brown, much like Kourt’s typical hair color.