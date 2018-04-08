Winter Is Coming….to WrestleMania! Seth Rollins brought a little bit of Westeros to the WWE’s biggest event, making a grand ‘Games Of Thrones’-inspired entrance that you just have to see.

No, that wasn’t the supreme leader of the White Walkers making his way to the ring to battle The Miz, 37, and Finn Balor, 36. That was Seth Rollins, 31, clearly living the full HBO-GO, Game of Thrones fantasy as he made his entrance at WrestleMania 34. Ahead of his April 8 bout, Seth brought out the GoT cosplay, which included Night King-inspired ring gear and blue contacts. While Game of Thrones isn’t set to return until 2019, fans got a little bit to tide them over until then.

Fans clearly clocked Seth for his GoT gear. “Something tells me Seth Rollins is a Game of Thrones fan,” one tweeted. “Seth Rollins in his game of thrones outfit and blue eyes have me feeling some kind of way,” another one tweeted. Well, well. It seems that Seth should probably stick with the ice-inspired gear, then. He seems to have better success there than when he plays with fire.

Oh yeah. Seth set the Internet on fire – but not in a good way – at the 2018 Royal Rumble. When “The Architect” rushed out to the ring during the 2018 Royal Rumble match, fans could not believe what he was wearing. The former Shield member was rocking these flame-covered pants that drew comparison to the late Bam Bam Bigelow (which is good) and the shirts usually clad around the chest of one Guy Fieri (which is bad, so very, very bad.)

Seth Rollins in his game of thrones outfit and blue eyes have me feeling some kind of way #WrestleMania34 #wwe — Wendy A (@WendyAnnia) April 8, 2018

The outfit seemed to bring Seth some luck. After a hellacious match between Mix and Finn, it was Seth who managed to pick up the win – and the Intercontinental Championship! While Seth won’t be sitting on The Iron Throne tonight, perhaps he can fashion a seat out of all the WWE titles he’s won?