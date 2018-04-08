‘RHOA’ Reunion Part 1 Recap: Porsha Gets Attacked For Her Insincere Apologies

The three-part reunion for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ kicked off on April 8, when Porsha tried hard to defend herself against accusations that her apologies are insincere. Oh yeah, and Kenya’s expecting!

Well, that was rough. The Real Housewives of Atlanta three-part reunion kicked off on April 8, when Porsha served as everyone’s punching bag. First, Porsha and Kandi got into a heated exchange of words as they attempted to hash out their complicated relationship. Kandi wasn’t thrilled by the fact that her mom met up with Porsha earlier in the season, and she also felt that Porsha’s apologies to her about that whole “date rate” rumor were totally insincere. Obviously, Kandi just wanted a heartfelt apology from Porsha, but Porsha refused to apologize again after already doing so so many times this season. The problem, however, is that the ladies feel as though when Porsha says she’s sorry, she never means what she says. Her actions, according to them, don’t make her seem very sorry.

For example, Porsha previously apologized to Sheree for telling Shamea not to trust her, but during the reunion, she tried justifying why she said it in the first place. So for Sheree, this was an example of Porsha’s words and actions not matching up. Even so, Sheree told Porsha that she also doesn’t trust her, so everyone wondered why Sheree would even care about Porsha saying such a thing then. It was a pointless argument, to be honest, but everyone was enjoying ganging up on Porsha — she seemed to be the easiest target. But that doesn’t mean she was the only guilty one on the two couches.

Sheree was also targeted for knowing about the roach video Kim Zolciak had before Kim sent it to the entire group while they were in Barcelona. Sheree didn’t really have a chance to touch upon it because she tried changing the subject and Kim won’t make her appearance until next week, but we have a feeling more words will be said about that.

Aside from that, Kenya took up most of the spotlight this week. Not only did she reveal that she and husband Marc are expecting their first baby together — yes, she’s pregnant — but she tried explaining why she keeps her marriage behind closed doors. She claims that she just wants to protect her marriage, but when Andy Cohen said Marc told his colleagues that he flat out didn’t like the show, Kenya didn’t know what to say. It sounds like they have troubles in their marriage, which could explain why Kenya was caught crying on camera, saying she feared he’d divorce her. Crazy, right? Why get pregnant when your marriage is barely still standing?