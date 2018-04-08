Now that Cardi B has unveiled her pregnancy bump, Offset is thanking fans for all the love! Check out his post!

OMG! Cardi B, 25, just revealed that she’s expecting her first child with Offset, 26, on Saturday Night Live! How epic was that?! Now the soon-to-be father is taking to Instagram to show his thanks to fans who have been eagerly waiting for the baby announcement! “Thank you for all of your support,” he captioned a photo of himself and ladylove. “We feel so blessed.” Awww! Pass the Kleenex!

Let’s face it, when Cardi decides to do something, she goes all out! And she decided that during her performance of her new track “Be Careful” on SNL would be the perfect opportunity to let the world in on the insanely exciting news! It was just as she was about halfway through the track when the camera pulled out from her face, revealing the sizable bump under her white dress! It’s not often that you see a crowd break into cheers in the MIDDLE of a song!

Just days before Cardi made the big announcement, something truly amazing happened. On an episode of The Wendy Williams Show, a fan in the crowd claimed to have seen her bump during a recent photo shoot! “I saw her with the full bump,” an audience member named Nicki claimed. “She’s pregnant.” Welp, it looks like she really did catch the rapper’s bump during this huge operation to keep her pregnancy a secret!