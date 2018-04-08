Boston, Chicago & More NHL Teams Pay Tribute To 15 Junior Players Killed In Bus Crash — Videos & Pics

Truly moving. NHL teams across and US and Canada honored the junior players who tragically died in a bus crash on April 6. Take a look.

Teams through professional hockey are paying tribute to the 15 young players who’s lives ended when their team’s bus crashed on April 6. When the Chicago Blackhawks faced off against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, April 7, both teams assembled in circle in the center of the ice where they banged their sticks in tribute to the young athletes who had died in the tragedy. During this moment, images of the deceased players were displayed on the Jumbotron. On top of that, players on both teams wore jerseys that said “Broncos” on the back in honor of the Humboldt Broncos, the team that experienced the horrific loss. “It’s a sad, sad day for the entire hockey world today,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville told the Chicago Tribune.

Likewise, the Toronto Maple Leafs honored the 15 young athletes with a moment of silence as the players bowed their heads on ice. A similar moment was observed during Vegas Golden Knights match against the Calgary Flames. Later, during the Jets game against the Blackhawks, fans began to cheer “Let’s go Broncos” to honor the young players who died too soon. Clearly this tragedy was felt far and wide in the hockey community. In fact, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be attending a public vigil at Humboldt arena on Sunday, April 8.

As we previously reported, the Canadian junior hockey league’s bus collided with a tractor-tailer, leading to the 15 deaths and 15 injuries. They were headed to the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League semifinals playoff game when the accident occurred. Trudeau shares this message on Twitter following the crash: “I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond.”