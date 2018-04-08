Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Sexy Pirate Outfit — See Pics Of Her Wild Ensemble

Miley Cyrus looked incredible while trying to better the homeless in an eye-catching pirate-inspired outfit at the My Friend’s Place 30th Anniversary gala in Hollywood on Apr. 7. See her Instagram pics from the awesome event here!

Miley Cyrus, 25, showed up to the My Friend’s Place 30th Anniversary gala at the Hollywood Palladium on Apr. 7 in an amazing black and off-white pirate-inspired vest and pants outfit that showed off her incredibly toned abs and she looked super sexy! The singer was there to support bettering the homeless youth all across the country and she looked like she was having a blast at the popular event, which was hosted by Jack Black. She took to Instagram to show off a few different snapshots of herself posing at the gala with a big smile. “HAPPIEST HIPPY READY FOR THE MFP GALA!,” a caption for one photo, in which she’s posing while sporting sunglasses, read.

Miley’s no stranger to supporting things she believes in. The talented star is the founder of the Happy Hippie Foundation, which is an organization that supports young people. She donated the boots that she wore in her “Wrecking Ball” music video to this year’s auction at the annual My Friend’s Place event, which helps to raise money for the homeless. She also happily received an award for her organization and the work that she does to help others at the event.

When Miley’s not supporting worthy causes, she’s making headlines for her unique personality and quirky social media pics and videos. She recently shared a naughty and wild Easter-themed video that showed her dressed in a sexy ensemble with bunny ears while she got spanked by someone dressed as an Easter Bunny. This girl definitely knows how to capture our attention in both serious and hilarious ways. We say all the more power to her!

It’s always good to see Miley taking the time out for causes she really believes in!