John Cena & Nikki Bella’s 11 Hottest Couple Moments: Red Carpet PDA & More

Can you believe it’s been one year since John Cena and Nikki Bella got engaged? In honor of their engagement anniversary, let’s take a look back at their hottest PDA moments yet!

Honestly, John Cena and Nikki Bella’s relationship is on a level on its own. These two wrestlers are so in love and just keep on proving how they are the epitome of #RelationshipGoals. John and Nikki started dating in 2012. In one of the best celebrity proposals of all-time, John got down on one knee after their mixed tag-team match at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. The couple will return for WrestleMania 34.

Over the years, John and Nikki have never been shy about showing off their love for one another. They are constantly flaunting PDA on the red carpet. Most recently, the couple shared a sweet moment on the Blockers premiere red carpet. They kissed and gazed into each other’s eyes, looking more in love than ever. Seriously, could they get any cuter?!

Before their Wrestlemania return, let’s take some time to reflect on their epic engagement. John proposed in the most romantic way possible for them — inside the WWE ring! Nikki didn’t waste any time saying yes to John. They sealed the deal with a kiss. Oh, and let’s talk about that ring! That massive 4.5 carat diamond engagement ring that John picked out is simply amazing!

John and Nikki flaunt their love online just as much as they do on red carpets. Their sexy Instagram pic of them kissing in a wine cellar? Talk about passion! We can’t forget about holiday PDA Instagram photo. Nikki kissed her man and completed the perfect PDA pic with a foot pop! Take a look at the rest of John and Nikki’s best couple moments in our gallery now! But seriously, when are they going to get married?!