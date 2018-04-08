It’s official! After months of speculation, Cardi B has finally come clean and revealed she IS expecting a baby! Her announcement was totally epic too — see it here.

Cardi B, 25, is about to become a mom! Setting the record straight once and for all, the rapper officially announced on Saturday Night Live that she’s pregnant with her first child — and fans are shook! She unveiled her growing bump during her performance of “Be Careful.” The surprise came midway through the song when the camera finally pulled out, showing her midsection! Fans in the crowd immediately cheered! Naturally, this also means her hubby and fellow rapper Offset, 26, is about to become a daddy! But, although she’s due to give birth in the next few months, she’s clearly not planning on letting the pregnancy slow down her red-hot career! Click here to see Cardi B and Offset’s cutest pics together.

Baby rumors first start flying during Super Bowl weekend when TMZ reported that Cardi’s camp told nightclub staffers that she’s pregnant. At the time, both Cardi and Offset denied the report, but that didn’t mean the speculation died down. In fact, Cardi only fueled the rumors when she was spotted rocking unusually concealing outfits just weeks later. Sources even confirmed her pregnancy in late March, revealing she was due in July.

As if that wasn’t enough, Wendy Williams seemed to crack the case wide open during the March 27 episode of her talk show when one of her audience members suddenly revealed she had seen Cardi’s bump in person! “I saw her with the full bump,” the woman insisted from Wendy’s audience, adding the encounter happened at a photo shoot. The artist was also outed by one of Offset’s alleged baby mamas, Celina Powell, who tweeted in March that Cardi and Offset were expecting a baby boy together.

All of the reports made sense to fans too, as a pregnancy would help explain why Cardi chose to stay with Offset after confirming he cheated on her. At this point, we can imagine Cardi must be relieved to no longer have to hold on to such a big secret. We wish her and Offset all the best — congrats again, you two!