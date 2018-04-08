Brooklyn Beckham Caught Kissing Model In New Pics — Did He & Chloe Moretz Split Up?

OMG! Brooklyn Beckham was photographed kissing model Lexi Wood in a tattoo parlor! Does this mean he and Chloe Moretz broke up?!

Looks like on-off couple Brooklyn Beckham, 19, and Chloe Grace Moretz, 21, have split up again. The son of David and Victoria Beckham was spotted locking lips with 20-year-old model Lexi Wood while getting a tattoo in Hollywood. The pair couldn’t stop smiling, and were even photographed leaving the tattoo parlor together.

The images of Brooklyn passionately kissing the Canadian model comes as a bit of a shock considering he was still believed to be dating Chloe. The pair have not spoken about the status of their relationship publicly, so a split hadn’t been on anyone’s radar until now. On March 4, the Carrie star wished Brooklyn a happy birthday on Instagram, professing how much she cares about him. “Never Stop Smiling, I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn,” she captioned the snap of the photography student.

Chloe and Brooklyn have been dating on and off since 2015, and most recently gave it another try at the end of last summer. They made their relationship Instagram official in September when the actress shared a photo of her boyfriend and captioned it, “8.27.17 NY.” However, it wasn’t until Nov. 6 at the Xbox One x VIP Event that they made their first public appearance together since rekindling their romance. Fans then began speculating that the pair had gotten engaged in late December when they posed with matching engraved rings on their fingers.

Between them and Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, it looked like 2017 was all about reviving old love. But unfortunately we’ve seen way too many celebrity couples breaking up in recent weeks. Chloe and Brooklyn join the likes of Jelena, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, and Miranda Lambert and Anderson East.