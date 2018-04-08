22 Sexiest Photos Of Bella Hadid Since The Weeknd Admitted He Wants Her Back: Tempting Him?

Bella Hadid has been taking to Instagram to post incredible pics of herself ever since her ex The Weeknd shockingly revealed he wants to get back together with her in a new song. See 22 of her hottest new looks here!

Bella Hadid, 21, sure knows how to keep a guy coming back for more! The gorgeous model has been posting sexy photos of herself nonstop ever since her ex The Weeknd, 28, revealed he wants her back in his new song, “Wasted Times” and we’re loving it! Whether the pics show her hanging out with friends in a casual setting or posing on her own in sexy clothing, we’ve narrowed down 22 of our favorites and they definitely prove Bella’s someone worth missing!

Many of the photos are from Bella’s recent trip to Tokyo, Japan. One photo shows a pretty Bella from the shoulders up posing with her phone to her ear while standing in front of tons of books and another shows her looking gorgeous while posing in front of a background that features a light with the word, “Amore.” In another pic, Bella can be seen standing in a black leather coat with jeans and black boots and she has a seductive look on her face. There’s also a photo in which Bella’s wearing a white pants suit while leaning back onto a black car.

The young star also shared a close up pic of herself sitting in a plane with headphones on and even though she’s traveling, she still looks amazing! Some of the other photos show Bella and her friends posing and looking fabulous outside among nature while another shows a fierce Bella leaning back against a door in a blue patterned suit and matching heels.

Whether Bella and The Weeknd get back together in the near future or not remains to be seen but the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer does want his stunning ex love to attend Coachella when he performs in the middle of Apr. “Abel invited Bella to Coachella for a romantic weekend together,” our source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He told her it would mean a lot to him if she was backstage to support him during his big show. Things are in limbo between the pair right now, and Abel feels there is nothing sexier, or a bigger turn on, than watching your man perform in front of 100,000 screaming fans. He hopes this, his biggest show ever, might help him win her back.”