‘American Idol’ Live Blog: 12 Of The Top 24 Singers Belt It Out In Solos

American Idol is ready to roll again with 12 of the top 24 contestants showing off their skills with epic solo performances in front of an audience and we are so excited to see what they can do! Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are set to judge the hopefuls and choose their favorites to go on to the live shows and Ryan Seacrest is ready to host.. On-air-personality and author Bobby Bones is mentoring the talented men and women by helping them prepare for the chance of a lifetime. Dominique is up first. He struts his stuff while singing “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan & Rufus with high energy and Katy’s loving it. Lionel thinks he has star quality and Luke says what he’s doing is awesome. While getting advice, Layla Spring, who is set to perform next, gets surprised by Bobby with a video call from one of her AI favorites, season 10 runner-up, Lauren Alaina. Lauren tells Layla to enjoy the show and just do her best. The Kentucky native then gives off a huge stage presence when she belts out “A Broken Wing” by Martina McBride and gets high praise from all three judges.

Catie Turner, who’s known for her unique and quirky personality, is getting ready to make her impression on the judges next. She definitely stands out when she performs the classic jam “Call Me” by Blondie. Katy can’t help but cheer and dance during the rockin’ performance and all three judges couldn’t take their eyes off of her. Luke tells her that her voice never lets them down and Katy tells her to never change. Lionel loves the way she flips her hair and when Ryan asks her why she chose that song, she tells him her dad, who is in the audience, wanted her to sing it.

Dennis Lorenzo shares a heart to heart moment about his tough life with Bobby before it’s his turn to sing. “Rude” by MAGIC! is his song of choice and he sings it with confidence while getting the audience, which includes his family, involved by waving their hands and singing along. Katy thinks his connection with his family is beautiful and Lionel tells him that next time he’s on stage and doesn’t use the microphone stand, he should throw it away. Luke doesn’t think he can do any wrong and he’s grateful for the comments.

Venezuelan Michelle Sussett works with Bobby next and after she tells him she misses her mom because she hasn’t seen her for three years, Bobby surprises her by taking her to a food truck with South American food. She then takes to the stage to sing “If I Were A Boy” by Beyonce. She mixes her heritage into the song by singing some of the lyrics in Spanish and the audience goes wild. Katy loves the bilingual aspect of her performances and tells her it’s her ace so she should keep it going but to make sure to use it wisely.

Michael J. Woodard discusses what kind of artist he wants to be with Bobby before keeping the judges and the audience on their toes with his surprising version of “Golden Slumbers” by The Beatles. Lionel is loving it and the judges give him a standing ovation. Luke loves how he lets all his emotions show and feels he’s loving the ride. Katy tells him to keep going because he’s meant to be here and Lionel says he’s spectacular at showing his vulnerability and tells him he should keep his nervousness because that’s going to be his character.

Trevor McBane, the man in black, is next. Bobby tells him it’s good to let his emotional side out because people will love him for it. Trevor sings “Way Down We Go” by Kaleo and puts his powerful vocals into the song with force and emotion. Katy compares him to a thunderbolt in a bottle when he’s on stage because it’s hard to restrain him. Lionel tells him his tremendous voice is there but he just wants to see the rest of him and Luke encourages him to “turn the horses loose.”

Jonny Brenns talks to Bobby about how his family’s support is important to him since he started out chasing the AI dream on his own. He croons his way through “Georgia” by Vance Joy and his growing confidence shines through. Lionel thinks he has a little sexiness coming out and loves to see him blooming. Luke thinks he has such a smooth voice and lets him know that the ladies are loving him. Jonny then tells Ryan that his mom is visiting his grandma overseas because she’s not doing too well and he expresses to the judges that it means a lot for them to detect the emotions he feels while singing.

Kay Kay is ready to let her feelings show and prove to the judges she’s not too polished by singing “Love On The Brain” by Rihanna. She lets out the lyrics with a ton of passion and feeling and definitely impresses the judges as well as the audience. Luke thinks a star is born and Lionel thinks she’s got the poise she needs. He’s ready to see where she goes from here.

Brandon Diaz is taking a risk next when he bravely decides to sing Lionel’s popular song, “Hello” in front of Lionel and the other judges. He gives the heartfelt tune his own spin with passionate vocals and charisma. Lionel applauds him and tells him this was the first time in his life that he was nervous for someone else singing his song. He encourages him to own it and make it his own, which he thinks he did at the end of the performance. Ryan then tells Lionel to come on down to the stage to sing “Hello” which he does. While Katy and Luke dance, Lionel, Ryan and Brandon sing the romantic song together and it’s truly epic.

Gabby Barrett, who wants to be a country artist, works with Bobby next and he decides to call country singer Kelsea Ballerini so she can talk to the hopeful. An excited Gabby asks her if she thinks there’s room for her in country music and she tells her yes. Gabby then sings “My Church” by Maren Morris and shows off her country flair as well as her strong vocals. The judges love what they see and Lionel tells her to just make sure she lets out her personality in the beginning of the song instead of just the end.

