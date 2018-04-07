Zayn Malik Pulls A Taylor Swift By Deleting Everything On His Instagram – New Album Coming?

Look what you made him do! Zayn Malik took a page from Taylor Swift’s book by purging his entire Instagram feed — including every pic of him with Gigi Hadid! Is he about to drop an album?!

I’m sorry, the old Zayn Malik can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh! ‘Cause he’s deleting everything on his Instagram! That’s right, the former One Directioner has gone ahead and taken down every single post on his account, leaving his feed an empty shell of what it once was. Every adorable Gigi Hadid picture? Gone. Every shirtless selfie? Deleted. He also unfollowed a bunch of people and now only follows 28 users, most of which are fan accounts dedicated to him.

The “Still Got Time” singer left no explanation for why he decided to clear out his digital space, but fans are convinced they know the answer. “I think @zaynmalik is starting a new era, he deleted all his IG pics&stuff to restart. I think it’s a fresh new start, that’s all. Waiting for that,” one person tweeted. Ringing in a new era of music by deleting everything on Instagram is a common tactic for musicians. In Aug. 2017, Taylor Swift infamously purged her feed of years’ worth of images ahead of announcing her sixth album Reputation. She went one step further than Zayn by also deleting everything on her Twitter account, and unfollowed everyone. To this day she still doesn’t follow a single Instagram or Twitter account.

I think @zaynmalik is starting a new era, he deleted all his IG pics&stuff to restart. I think it's a fresh new start, that's all. Waiting for that 👀 — ¡ly (@taeilsvoice_) April 7, 2018

But the “Shake It Off” singer isn’t even the one who started the trend. Almost a full year earlier in Sept. 2016, The Weeknd also deleted the contents of his Instagram feed. About a month later he dropped his Grammy award winning album Starboy. So it’s entirely likely that Zayn’s social media cleanse is evidence that his second album is on the way. He’s due to drop one soon considering Mind Of Mine was released a full two years ago on March 25, 2016. The X Factor alum has also been teasing a new project for months now. In September, he told The Fader that his next release already has a name, and was “kind of finalized” by the time of the interview. When asked about the expected timing of the drop, Zayn said he was hoping for it to come out “pretty soon, man, next couple months.”