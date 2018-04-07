Cardi B: 5 Things You Didn’t Know Or Maybe Forgot About The Rapper

Do you know everything you should know about Cardi B? Now that the talented rapper just released her first studio album, here are some incredible facts you may not have known!

Cardi B, 25, has been on top of the world since she released her highly anticipated first studio album, Invasion of Privacy, on Apr. 6 and let’s face it, she’s practically now a household name. With an amazing music video for her song, “Bartier Cardi”, and an upcoming appearance as the musical guest on the Apr. 7 episode of Saturday Night Live, it doesn’t look like this girl is stopping anytime soon! After a lot of hard work and determination, Cardi’s definitely making a name for herself in the world of hip hop and there’s even speculation that she may be getting ready to start a family and expecting her first child! Here are some facts you may not know about the rapper that’s been on the radar lately:

1.) Spanish is her first language. She was born with the name, Belcalis Almanzar, to her mother, who is Afro-Trinidadian and her father, who is Mestizo Dominican. Although she was raised in the South Bronx, NY, she would often visit her grandmother in Washington Heights and credits her for giving her such a thick accent. She’s admitted to not speaking English very well but insists she can understand it just fine.

2.) She was once a stripper. Cardi started stripping to make money at the age of 19 after she was fired from a job at a supermarket. She has explained that the reason she worked as a stripper was to escape poverty and get away from the controlling relationship she was in at the time. “I was dictated to, and had to do things I didn’t want to do because I was living under a man’s roof, in his mom’s house, in an apartment with two pitbulls and bedbugs, and I didn’t have money,” she told The Guardian about the experience back in Dec. 2017. “I was living in a space where I couldn’t even pay rent and people threw that in your face all the time.”

3.) Her musical debut was on a Shaggy song. Yes, the reggae singer, who was a phenomenon in his own time, helped her get her voice out there on the remix to his track, “Boom Boom” in Nov. 2015. Jamaican dancehall singer, Popcaan, was also on the single that introduced Cardi to the music world.

4.) She derived the stage name, Cardi B, from alcohol. “My sister’s name is Hennessy, so everybody used to be like ‘Bacardi’ to me,” she once told talk show host, Wendy Williams. “Then I shortened it to Cardi B. The ‘B’ stands for whatever, depending on the day…beautiful or bully. No one calls me Belcalis except for my family, my mother and my daddy.”

5.) Before she went full force into her music career, Cardi appeared on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York. She was considered the breakout star of the show’s sixth season in 2015 and remained on the reality series until the end of its seventh season in Dec. 2016. On the show, she shared her personal struggles about trying to make it in the music industry and about her rocky relationship with her incarcerated fiance at the time.