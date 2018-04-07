Travis Scott’s Family In Texas Finally Meets Baby Stormi — See Adorable Pic

Now this is a party! Baby Stormi Webster headed to Texas to meet Travis Scott’s family! Check out pics from the shindig!

For the first time ever, Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, headed to Texas to meet her pop’s family! And let’s just say they rolled out the red carpet! They reportedly dropped $7,000 just for the floral arrangements for the gathering, which were storm themed, naturally! They also lined up a huge feast for the whole family that appears to have included fried chicken, waffles, cornbread and loads more amazing southern staples!

The whole crew assembled in Missouri City, TX, in the home Travis (real name: Jacques Webster) bought his mother for Christmas in 2017. That’s where Travis’ brother Joshua took to Snapchat to share a cute video of the moment he got to hold Stormi for the very first time! “So happy to finally meet my beautiful Stormi,” he captioned the video, along with a purple heart emoji. And the baby girl was on her best behavior while greeting all her new relatives! So precious!

This visit follows quickly on the heels of a report that Kylie and Travis are already trying for baby number 2! “Kylie is so happy with Travis and she loves being a mom. It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to her, of course she wants more kids… It’s true he’s already talking about getting her pregnant again but Kylie swears they’re not planning anything, she says she’s not in any rush,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As for momager Kris Jenner, she’s feeling a little freaked out by the idea! “Kris is terrified that Kylie isn’t being truthful, she’s begging her to slow it all down. As much as Kris and the whole family adore Stormi they really don’t want to see Kylie get overwhelmed. They feel like one baby is enough right now.” Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if Kylie really plans to wait!